Vizag–Mahbubnagar trains partially cancelled

Owing to track doubling work, including electrification and signalling, from April 19 to 21 between Mahbubnagar (MBNR) and Manyamkonda (MQN) stations in the Secunderabad (SC) – Dhone (DHNE) section in the Hyderabad division, the following coaching trains have been partially cancelled.

The train No. 12861 Visakhapatnam- Mahbubnagar express leaving Visakhapatnam from April 18 to 20 will be short-terminated at Jadcherla and hence partially cancelled between Jadcherla (JCL) and Mahbubnagar (MBNR).

The train No. 12862 Mahbubnagar- Visakhapatnam express will start from Jadcherla instead of Mahbubnagar from April 19 to 21, hence it will be partially cancelled between Mahbubnagar (MBNR) and Jadcherla (JCL).

People have been requested to note the change and plan their travel accordingly.