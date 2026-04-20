Simhachalam Chandanotsavam 2026: Nijarupadarsanam Today

Decked up colourfully, the hilltop temple of Simhachalam witnesses an influx of devotees who are seen in serpentine queues since Sunday evening to have the ‘nijarupadarsanam’ of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy during Chandanotsavam on April 20.

The annual event was off to a devotional start with the presentation of silk clothes by temple trustee Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his family. Later, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha presented silk clothes to the Lord on behalf of the government. After the darshan by VIPs, the general public was allowed a rare sight.

The physically challenged have been allotted a special slot between 10 AM and 11 AM for darshan free of cost.

While the wait time for those having tickets ranges from one to three hours, it takes more than five hours for free darshan.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore, accompanied by temple authorities, is personally monitoring the situation at the queue lines.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made for the sacred occasion.

The RTC has pressed into service over 300 special buses for the convenience of the people. As many as 60 buses each from Dwarakanagar and Gajuwaka, and 50 each from Chodavaram and Vizianagaram are being operated besides from other places. The temple authorities have also arranged special vehicles for the devotees.

The GVMC put up as many as 185 water stalls besides arranging 20 water tanks for supply of drinking water.

Similarly, over 1,850 sanitary workers have been pressed into service and 600 dustbins are made available.

Volunteers have been roped in for supplying water and buttermilk to devotees.

To ensure law and order and regulation of traffic, 2,300 police personnel have been deployed.

According to City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, services of drones will also be utilised for the purpose.

Over 1.50 lakh devotees are expected to have the darshan on the day.

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