‘Bike taxi’ pickup point has been made available at Visakhapatnam Railway Station for the convenience of passengers.

The facility, aimed at reducing the wait time and providing faster transport to passengers, was launched by Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra on Friday (April 17). Specially trained drivers have been assigned for the safety of women and the elderly.

The service will help passengers reach their destination safely and quickly from the station. According to officials, thousands of passengers can avail the benefit of the service daily.