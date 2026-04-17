Simhachalam Chandanotsavam 2026: Arrangements on

Arrangements are underway for the annual Chandanotsavam event at the hilltop temple of Simhachalam, scheduled for April 20. With over 1.40 lakh devotees expected for the ‘nijarupadarshanam’ of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy on the auspicious day, the district administration is coordinating extensive measures to ensure hassle-free darshan.

In preparation, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore, City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and other officials visited the temple on April 16 to review ongoing works and provide suggestions to the officials. The District Collector said that special attention should be paid to the management of queue lines, and the personnel from TTD and Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada should be deployed for the purpose.

He underlined the need for supervision of buses to be operated on the day.

Special accommodation should be arranged for VIPs to wait till the darshan. The process of darshan in the sanctum sanctrum should be completed in an hour, said the Collector. He further said no devotee faces inconvenience. The Collector also focused on the provision of drinking water and medical aid.