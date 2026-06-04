APSET 2025 Results Declared: 2,143 Candidates Qualify

Andhra University declared the results of APSET 2025 and posted on the website, homepage and Mana Mitra portal on June 3. The test was conducted on March 28 and 29 in 30 subjects.

A total of 32,779 candidates applied for the examination and 27,075 candidates appeared. Of them, 2,143 candidates qualified. Out of 2,143 candidates qualified 1,016 are male and 1,127 are female candidates. The qualified candidates registered numbers, the cutoff marks for each subject category wise are placed on the website and scorecard is available here and Mana Mitra portal. The APSET will issue the certificate on the basis of information provided by the candidate in his/her application form.

The appointing authority should verify the original records/certificates of the candidate while considering him/her for appointment. The APSET is not responsible for the same. The candidate must fulfill the minimum eligibility conditions for APSET as laid down in the notification for the APSET-2025.

APSET Chairman and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Rajasekhar, Registrar K Rambabu, APSET member secretary G M Jagannadha Raju, and others were present.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu