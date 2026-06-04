Chandrababu Naidu Visits Vizag for Seafood Exports Meet

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Visakhapatnam on June 5 and 8 to take part in a slew of programmes in and around the city. On June 5, the Chief Minister will participate in the national workshop on seafood exports to be held at Novotel hotel, Vizag. Sevearal Union and State Ministers will also attend the programme.

In the evening, Chandrababu Naidu will chair a review meeting to monitor progress on the Visakha Economic Region (VER).

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the city again on June 8.

He will visit the Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) and review operations at the Command and Control Room at Sagar Nagar.

Later, the Chief Minister will proceed to Tarluvada to lay the foundation stone for the APIs Technologies semiconductor.

In the wake of the visit of the Chief Minister, District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore and Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi inspected venues of the programmes, helipads and related areas on Wednesday evening. As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) programme, they reviewed the arrangements along with police officials and senior officials of the relevant departments.

They inspected the Coastal Battery helipad on beach road and Novotel, the venue of the National Seafood Exports Conference and made suggestions to the officials on security, transportation, parking, reception of guests and other issues.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu