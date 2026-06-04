Vizag is often celebrated for its beaches, scenic hills, and laid-back lifestyle. But every now and then, the city swaps crashing waves for roaring crowds and booming speakers. Over the years, Visakhapatnam has hosted several unforgettable concerts that transformed ordinary evenings into memories that music lovers still talk about. From chart-topping singers to energetic music festivals, these are some of the best concerts that have lit up Vizag in recent times!

Best Concerts Ever Held in Vizag in recent times!

1. DSP’s Electrifying Musical Spectacle

Few concerts in recent years have generated as much excitement as Devi Sri Prasad’s live performance, popularly known as DSP. Held at the Vishwanadh Sports Stadium, the sold-out event featured a mix of blockbuster hits, crowd sing-alongs, and a synchronised light show that turned the venue into a sea of colours. Fans described it as one of the most memorable live music experiences the city has seen.

2. Armaan Malik First-Ever Vizag Concert

When Armaan Malik performed in Vizag for the first time, fans showed up in huge numbers. Hosted at the Radisson Blu Resort near Rushikonda, the concert featured everything from romantic ballads to upbeat chartbusters. The excitement surrounding his debut performance in the city made it one of the year’s most talked-about musical events.

3. Karthik Live: One of Vizag’s Biggest Musical Events

When playback singer Karthik brought his live concert to Visakhapatnam in 2024, it was billed as one of the largest concerts ever held in Andhra Pradesh. Known for hits like Chilipiga, Ale Ale, and Naakoka Girlfriend Kaavali, Karthik attracted music lovers from across the region. The concert generated massive excitement on social media and proved that Vizag could host large-scale live music events on par with bigger metro cities.

4. Visakha Utsav’s Star-Studded Music Nights

The annual Visakha Utsav has become a major platform for live music, bringing several popular artists to the city’s iconic RK Beach. Over the years, audiences have enjoyed performances by singers such as Sunitha, Geetha Madhuri, Ram Miriyala, R. P. Patnaik, and Kanika Kapoor. With the Bay of Bengal as a backdrop, these open-air concerts have created a unique atmosphere that few venues can match.

The Rise of Large-Scale Music Events

Vizag has gradually evolved from being a city that occasionally hosted concerts to one that regularly attracts major live entertainment events. Music festivals, college fests, celebrity performances, and beachside shows have become increasingly common, drawing audiences from across Andhra Pradesh.

What makes concerts in Vizag special isn’t just the artists. It’s the setting. Watching a live performance near the coast, with a sea breeze in the air and thousands of fans singing, creates an experience that feels Vizag distinctly.

More Than Just Music

The best concerts are rarely remembered only for their playlists. They’re remembered for the anticipation, the crowds, the friendships, and the feeling of being part of something bigger.

Whether it was a DSP anthem echoing through a stadium or a soulful Armaan Malik ballad under the night sky, these events brought people together through a shared love of music.

Over the years, Vizag has hosted concerts that have entertained, inspired, and united thousands of music lovers. From spectacular stadium performances to unforgettable beachside shows, these events have become an important part of the city’s cultural identity. As live entertainment continues to grow, there’s little doubt that the list of memorable concerts in Vizag will only get longer. For music fans, the future of concerts in Vizag looks brighter than ever, and the city’s journey as a destination for concerts is only just beginning.

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