Loved Obsession Movie? Here Are Shows You Must Watch Next!

Some shows are easy to forget. Others linger in your mind for days, making you replay scenes, question characters, and immediately search for something similar. Obsession belongs firmly in the second category. With its mix of forbidden relationships, psychological tension, emotional manipulation, and unpredictable twists, the Netflix series became a guilty pleasure for viewers who enjoy messy, complicated stories impossible to look away from.

The challenge, of course, comes after the final episode. Once you’ve stepped into a world of secrets, desire, and emotional chaos, ordinary dramas suddenly feel a little too ordinary. If you’re looking for your next binge-watch, here are some shows that capture the same addictive energy that made Obsession so compelling.

Shows to watch if you loved watching Obsession in theaters!

You

If there is one series that perfectly captures the difference between love and obsession, it’s You. The psychological thriller follows Joe Goldberg, a seemingly charming man whose romantic interests quickly turn into dangerous fixations. What makes the show so fascinating is that viewers experience much of the horror.

Like Obsession, the series explores how desire can distort reality. Every season introduces new characters, new secrets, and increasingly shocking twists, making it one of the most binge-worthy psychological dramas available today.

Behind Her Eyes

At first glance, Behind Her Eyes appears to be a simple story about a woman caught between a husband and a wife. But within a few episodes, it becomes clear that something much stranger is happening beneath the surface.

This series combines romance, mystery, manipulation, and psychological suspense, keeping viewers constantly guessing. If you enjoyed the tension and uncertainty of Obsession, you’ll likely appreciate the way Behind Her Eyes slowly reveals its secret before delivering one of the most talked-about endings in recent streaming history.

Tell Me Lies

Not every obsession looks dramatic from the outside. Sometimes it hides inside a relationship that appears normal until the cracks begin to show.

Tell Me Lies follows Lucy and Stephen, two college students whose relationship becomes increasingly toxic over the years. The series explores emotional dependency, manipulation, and recognises many of the same themes, particularly the idea that attraction can be both irresistible and destructive.

Gypsy

One of Netflix’s most underrated psychological dramas, Gypsy follows a therapist who begins inserting herself into the lives of her patients and the people around them. Rather than relying on dramatic twists every episode, the series builds tension slowly.

The result is a story that feels increasingly uncomfortable as boundaries disappear and relationships become more complicated. It’s a perfect choice for viewers who enjoy character-driven psychological storytelling.

Normal People

While Normal People lacks the thriller elements of Obsession, it shares something equally important: emotional intensity. The series follows Marianne and Connell through years of friendship, romance, separation, and personal growth. Their connection is often frustrating, complicated, and deeply emotional. For viewers drawn to the relationship dynamics in Obsession, Normal People offers a more grounded yet equally powerful experience.

The appeal of Obsession lies in its ability to blur the lines between attraction, desire, and danger. Fortunately, it’s far from the only series willing to explore those themes. Whether it’s the psychological intensity of You, the mystery of Behind Her Eyes, or the emotional complexity of Normal People, there is no shortage of compelling stories waiting to be discovered.

For fans of psychological drama series, these shows offer the perfect mix of suspense, emotion, and unforgettable characters. As more viewers gravitate toward psychological drama series, it’s clear that audiences are drawn to stories that challenge, surprise, and unsettle them. If Obsession left you wanting more; these psychological drama series deserve a place on your watchlist and perhaps a weekend of uninterrupted binge-watching.

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