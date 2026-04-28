Shows like If Wishes Could Kill you must watch

If you’ve just finished watching “Loved if Wishes Could Kill” and are craving more shows with haunting mysteries, dark secrets, and psychological thrills, you’re in for a treat. These five gripping series will keep you on the edge of your seat, each exploring the blurred lines between reality and the supernatural.

Here is a list of titles you must watch if you loved “If Wishes Could Kill” :

1.Night Has Come

A group of high school students heads to a secluded youth retreat, expecting a normal getaway. Among them are an observant peacemaker, a responsible class president, a bullied student, and a cold yet intelligent classmate. Things take a dark turn when they begin sensing the presence of a dead student who was once bullied. Soon, they are forced into a deadly real-life mafia game where every wrong choice could cost someone their life.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

2. Adhura

Set in Nilgiri Valley School, this horror thriller follows Vedant, a boy constantly targeted by bullies, who suddenly seems protected by an unseen paranormal force. At the same time, former students return for a long-awaited reunion. Among them is Adhiraj Jaisingh, who comes back seeking closure with his old friend Ninad. As strange events unfold, buried secrets and a chilling past begin to resurface.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. The Midnight Club

Eight terminally ill teenagers living at Brightcliffe Hospice form a secret club where they gather every midnight to share terrifying stories. But what begins as harmless storytelling slowly blurs into reality. When Ilonka becomes influenced by the mysterious Shasta, unsettling events begin to unfold, turning their bond into something far darker.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Khauf

A young woman carrying the trauma of sexual abuse moves from Gwalior to Delhi, hoping for a fresh start. She finds work and settles into an affordable hostel, but something about the place feels deeply unsettling. Her room hides a disturbing history that seems to haunt every newcomer. With suspicious people around her, including a shady doctor and mysterious hostel residents, the story takes a twisted turn that blurs the lines between reality and the paranormal.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Athidi

A writer lives in a supposedly haunted mansion with his ailing wife. During a stormy night, unexpected guests arrive: a mysterious woman named Maaya and a YouTuber who claims to debunk myths. Soon, a police officer also becomes involved. As the night unfolds, hidden truths, eerie incidents, and shocking revelations begin to surface.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

These shows prove that the world of suspense and supernatural drama is vast and endlessly intriguing. Whether you’re drawn to tales of revenge, the unknown, or the resilience of the human spirit, these series will keep you guessing until the very end. Happy watching!

Also read: Romantic movies on OTT that don’t feel overly dramatic

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.