Telugu Web Series You Must Stream on OTT Right Now!

There is nothing more interesting than a good web series. Usually made of 8 or more episodes, these are the best form of content to watch during lunch breaks or after office hours. While there are many popular web series on OTT platforms, there are some really good Telugu web series out there! Made with creative plotlines, stellar cast, and innovative cinematography, these should be on your watchlist! Here are some good Telugu web series on OTT that you can stream now!

Best Telugu Web Series To Stream on OTT now!

1. Save The Tigers

This comedy-drama series surrounds the lives of 3 married couples. The husbands find friendship among themselves while ranting about the frustrations with their wives. The twist occurs when their talks go viral and trigger a chain of crazy events.

OTT: JioHotstar

2. Oka Chinna Family Story

Mahesh is an unemployed youth who lazes around the house without securing a job. While his father, Haridas, attempts to reason with his son to work, and remain fruitless. In a cruel twist of fate, Haridas dies suddenly, leaving behind a debt of Rs 25 lakhs. The responsibility of paying the loan falls on Mahesh, who now finds himself in trouble. Securing a job itself is a menacing task for him, but as the family sits together to figure out what happened to the loan money, they are faced with unexpected situations.

OTT: Zee5

3. Kumari Srimathi

Srimathi refuses to marry until she can recover her family’s ancestral house, which her uncle has sold. After relentless pursuit and court cases, a judgment was passed, under which she can buy back the house from her uncle at the same rate it was bought for. The time given by the court is six months. To achieve this impossible feat, Srimathi takes an unexpected decision- to open a bar. Facing financial hurdles and insults from society, can she successfully win back the ancestral home?

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

4. Devika and Danny

Devika is an obedient and docile girl who gets engaged to an insecure guy, Jaggi. Coming from a family with spiritual prowess, Devika’s grandfather can see ghosts and communicate with them. He wishes that his ability, which has skipped a generation, wouldn’t pass to Devika. Her entire life, Devika has listened to her family. But when Danny, a charming and mysterious stranger, arrives in her life, everything changes.

OTT: JioHotstar

5. 90’s- A Middle Class Biopic

This family drama series will surely transport you to your childhood! Chandra Sekhar is a dedicated government teacher, and his wife, Rani, stays at home to maintain the house and the children. Their children, Raghu, Divya, and Aditya, make up the rest of the family.

Their lives showcase the battles of expectations, balancing dreams, reaching expectations, and pulling through a million problems.

OTT: Netflix, ETV Win

6. Mansion 24

Amrutha is an investigative journalist who searches for her missing father, who is declared a traitor after being accused of escaping with a precious thing from the country. During her search for her father, she encounters the mysterious mansion, where he was last seen. Can Amrutha solve this case and clear her father’s name?

OTT: JioHotstar

With these interesting titles ranging from heartwarming family stories, series that will make you laugh out loud, and psychological thrillers, just pick a favourite and start streaming them now! Let us know in the comments which of these is your pick!

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