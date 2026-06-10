Best Telugu Shows to Watch on OTT Right Now!

There was a time when Telugu audiences waited all week for new television episodes. Today, all it takes is a smartphone, a weekend, and a little self-control. Or none at all. From thrilling mysteries to laugh-out-loud comedies and heartfelt family dramas, Telugu OTT content has become one of the biggest entertainment forces in the country.

So, what are Telugu viewers streaming right now? Here are some of the most talked-about and widely watched Telugu shows currently dominating screens:

Best Telugu Shows to Watch on OTT now!

Save The Tigers (JioHotstar)

Few Telugu web series have managed to connect with audiences quite like Save The Tigers. The comedy-drama about married men navigating relationships, responsibilities, and everyday chaos has become a fan favourite. Its relatable humour, memorable characters, and refreshingly honest take on modern family life have helped it build a loyal audience. The show’s popularity has been so strong that it continues to be one of the most-watched Telugu originals in the OTT space.

Dhootha (Amazon Prime Video)

If you enjoy suspense and supernatural twists, Dhootha remains one of the strongest Telugu thrillers available on streaming platforms. Starring Naga Chaitanya, the series follows a journalist whose life begins to mirror mysterious newspaper clippings that predict future tragedies. Dark, atmospheric, and packed with surprises, it proved that Telugu web series can compete with the best thriller content in India. The show’s popularity continues to keep it in conversations among OTT viewers.

Vikkatakavi (Zee 5)

Mystery lovers have also gravitated toward Vikkatakavi. Combining detective storytelling with period elements and intriguing twists, the series has steadily attracted attention and ranks among the Telugu shows audiences continue to discover and recommend. Its unique premise has helped it stand out in an increasingly crowded streaming market.

Arabia Kadali (Amazon Prime Video)

One of the most recent Telugu series generating interest is Arabia Kdali. The show explores themes of migration, ambition, and survival, offering a different perspective from the typical commercial entertainer. Audiences looking for emotionally driven storytelling have helped it gain momentum online.

Air (Netflix)

Sports dramas have always had a special place in Telugu entertainment, and Air is no exception. Blending competition, personal struggles, and youthful energy, the series has attracted a sizable audience and earned strong engagement from viewers who enjoy inspiring underdog stories.

The Rise of Telugu OTT

What makes this moment exciting is that Telugu OTT content is no longer limited to a single genre. Audiences are embracing thrillers, slice-of-life comedies, mysteries, sports dramas, and experimental storytelling. Platforms are investing heavily in regional content, and viewers are rewarding that investment with millions of streams. New Telugu originals continue to be announced every year, signalling that the industry’s OTT boom is far from over.

The days when OTT platforms were simply a backup option for entertainment are long gone. Today, they are shaping viewing habits, creating new stars, and giving Telugu storytellers the freedom to experiment like never before. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, suspense, drama, or mystery, these most-watched Telugu shows prove that the world of Telugu OTT entertainment has never been more exciting. As audiences continue to embrace Telugu OTT entertainment, one thing is clear: the future of Telugu OTT entertainment is only getting bigger, bolder, and more binge-worthy.

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