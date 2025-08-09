The weekend is here, and it is time to have some fun! Entertainment is a must-have during the weekends to keep you occupied. There are many phenomenal OTT releases this week that have stormed the internet. Some of those titles include the second season of Platonic, where Will and Sylvia drown in their mid-life crisis, Mickey-17, where an expendable employee finds himself in danger when a clone of him exists, and The Pickup, where two armoured drivers face a day that goes downhill fast. Here are the top new OTT releases that you can’t miss this weekend!

1. Badmashulu

Two chaotic friends, Tirupati and Mutyalu, engage in petty thievery which lands them in jail. Instead of correcting their behaviour, the duo decide to have fun in the police station as well. A police officer is appointed to make sure the duo stay out of trouble.

OTT Platform: ETV Win

2. Freaky Tales

The fate of four strangers align together unknowingly on a freaky night in the 1980s Oakland when NBA made history in this fever dream-induced anthology series.

OTT Platform: HBO Max

3. Bindiya ki Bahubali

Bada Davan is the head of a mafia family and announces his plans to participate in elections in Bindiya. But his plans are spoiled when a supercop, Murli arrests him. Bada Davan’s eldest son, Chhota Davan eyes the family throne but his dysfunctional family will not let him have it without a fight.

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

4. Harvest

This period drama revolves around a nameless village set in an undeterminable time period as it undergoes change with time. This film portraits a horrifying picture of a rural community on the brink of collapse.

OTT Platform: MUBI

5. Mayasabha

Exploring the political scene in mid-1970’s this political thriller drama explores the lives of two friends whose path diverge before they become powerful politicians in Andhra Pradesh and their paths threaten to overlap once again.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

6. Mickey 17

Fed up of lack of opportunity on Earth, Mickey signs up to become an expendable employee, who is sent on dangerous missions and is resurrected back to life with his memories. While Mickey-17 is still alive, Mickey-18 is reprinted, triggering a series of chaotic events.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

7. Salakaar

The National Security Advisor must recall his past where he thwarted Pakistan’s nuclear plans during the cold war to help a RAW agent, Maryam. Set in dual timelines, this action-filled series should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

8. Stolen: Heist of the Century

This is the real story of the biggest diamond heist in history. This is the story of how a gang of thieves robbed the impenetrable Diamond Centre in Antwerp 2003.

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. Arabia Kadali

A group of fishermen from rival villages enter international enemy waters by mistake and are put in a prison for it. Family and loved ones of the fishermen team up together to free the fishermen while seeking the help of government.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rest assured your weekend entertainment is sorted with these 9 top new OTT releases of the week. So, what are you waiting for? Gather your snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and binge-watch these flicks now!

