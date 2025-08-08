Commuting through unpredictable weather and roads filled with traffic at the end of the day, and finally reaching home is one of the most relaxing experiences. And what’s better, it’s the weekend! A good recipe for fun-filled nights is a classic sitcom that you can turn on your television or laptop. While there are popular classics like Modern Family, The Office, and Young Sheldon, there are some deserving titles that deserve your unfiltered attention. So, if you love sitcoms and want to watch something new, here are the 7 best underrated sitcoms that you can add to your watchlist!

1. Corporate

Matt and Jake are sandwiched between the low-ranking employees and the posh managers and executives who assign all their dirty work to them at the Hampton DeVille company.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Workin’ Moms

After a relatively short maternity leave, four moms met at a mommies group where they quickly become friends after sharing similar experiences. Now, they have to juggle between being a mother and working at a full-time job at the same time.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Abbot Elementary

A group of dedicated and passionate teachers at Abbot Elementary with a quirky principal, strive to deliver the best lessons to their students, while managing their personal lives.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Sprung

Deciding to use their criminal expertise for good in the time of pandemic, a group of unlikely incarcerated people gather together and put their thoughts together.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Crashing

Six individuals in their twenty-somethings begin living together in an abandoned hospital as its property guardians while dealing with the complex relationship between themselves.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Servant of the People

The video of a Ukrainian teacher ranting about the corrupt political system goes viral and people gather money and make him their President. Watch the chaos unfold as this teacher-turned-President tries to fit into the big shoes.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Broad City

This unhinged comedy series revolves around Ilana and Abbi as they struggle to live in New York while taking on a bunch of odd and low-paying jobs.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Day after work will never be boring with these 7 best underrated sitcoms that you can stream anywhere! Each show is filled with sharp puns and relatable characters, making each of these series a must-watch! Let us know which one of these titles will be lit on your screen this weekend!

