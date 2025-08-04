In the world of animation, few studios have left a mark as lasting and meaningful as Studio Ghibli. Its legacy recently came alive again during the recent Studio Ghibli trend, continuing to captivate audiences across generations. With its beautiful hand-drawn animation, quiet emotions, and timeless themes – from innocence and imagination to loss, love, and growing up – Ghibli’s films speak to viewers of all ages. Whether you’re watching them for the first time or returning to old favourites, these seven movies are a great way to experience the magic of Studio Ghibli.

1. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on the 10th-century Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter, this film follows a tiny girl discovered inside a glowing bamboo stalk who grows rapidly into a beautiful young woman. As suitors line up to win her hand, Kaguya struggles with the weight of expectations and the bittersweet truth about her origins.

2. Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Where to watch: Netflix

A haunting anti-war masterpiece, this film tells the heartbreaking story of Seita and Setsuko, two siblings struggling to survive in World War II Japan after losing their home and parents. Rather than focusing on battles, the film highlights the quiet devastation of war through the lens of innocence lost.

3. Ponyo (2008)

Where to watch: Netflix

In this underwater fairy tale, a goldfish princess named Ponyo longs to live on land with a human boy, Sōsuke. As she transforms into a human and chaos erupts in the natural world, their innocent bond becomes a force of balance.

4. Pom Poko (1994)

Where to watch: Netflix

A group of shapeshifting tanuki (raccoon dogs) wage a resistance against urban developers threatening their forest habitat. Using transformation tricks and ancient folklore, they launch both humorous and touching attempts to protect their home.

5. Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Where to watch: Netflix

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale, Whisper of the Heart follows Shizuku, a curious and imaginative teenager who loves reading. When she discovers that all the books she borrows from the library have already been checked out by the same boy, Seiji, her curiosity leads to a sweet and transformative friendship. As Seiji pursues his dream of becoming a violin maker, Shizuku sets out to discover her own path as a writer.

6. The Boy and the Heron (2023)

Where to watch: Netflix

Studio Ghibli’s latest and perhaps most personal film by Hayao Miyazaki (the founder), The Boy and the Heron tells the story of Mahito, a boy mourning the death of his mother during World War II. When he moves to the countryside with his stepmother, he encounters a mysterious grey heron who leads him into a surreal alternate world full of strange beings and existential truths.

7. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Where to watch: Netflix

Kiki, a young witch, leaves home at thirteen to live independently and hone her skills. She settles in a coastal city and starts a delivery service with the help of her sarcastic black cat, Jiji. The film follows her journey as she navigates the ups and downs of growing up.

From the raw emotion of Grave of the Fireflies to the imaginative journey of Ponyo, Studio Ghibli movies remain timeless reflections of life, loss, love, and self-discovery. So grab a drink, settle in, and let these beautifully crafted tales carry you somewhere unforgettable.

