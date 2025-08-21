Biographical films have a unique way of pulling us closer to the real world, as they usually depict stories of people whose lives were so extraordinary that they deserved to be told on the big screen. South Indian biopics have produced some of the most fascinating cinema, blending raw storytelling with powerful performances. You can find inspiring tales of courage, sacrifice, and ambition in this genre. If this appeals to your tastes, here is a list of South Indian biopics that you can watch right now.

1. Mahanati (2018)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mahanati tells the life story of legendary actress Savitri. It follows her journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of South India’s biggest stars. It also documents her complicated relationship with Gemini Ganesan and shows the personal struggles that eventually led to her downfall.

2. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, MX Player

This film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a talented ISRO scientist who faced false charges of espionage. It shows his brilliance in space research, how the scandal destroyed his career, and his long fight to prove his innocence.

3. Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, MX Player

Inspired by the life of Captain G R Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan, this film tells the story of a man’s dream to make air travel affordable for everyone. Suriya’s performance brings grit and heart to the role.

4. Rakta Charitra-1 and 2 (2010, 2011)

Where to Watch: Sun NXT, Amazon Prime Video

Based on the life of politician Paritala Ravi, these films depict his rise from a man seeking revenge for his family’s murder to becoming a powerful leader in Andhra Pradesh. The story also explores the violence, rivalries, and political power struggles that surrounded his life.

5. Celluloid (2013)

Where to Watch: Sun NXT

Celluloid is about J C Daniel, regarded as the father of Malayalam cinema. It shows his struggle to make the first Malayalam film, Vigathakumaran, the social barriers he faced, and how he remained unrecognised for his contributions during his lifetime.

6. Captain (2018)

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

This film follows the life of V P Sathyan, the former captain of the Indian football team. It showcases his rise as a respected player and his leadership on the field. The biopic ends in a heartwrenching depiction of the personal struggles that eventually led to his untimely and tragic end.

7. Attahasa (2013)

Where to Watch: Sun NXT, JioHotstar

Attahasa is based on the life of forest brigand Veerappan, who became infamous for smuggling sandalwood and ivory. The film traces his rise, his violent confrontations with the police, and how he remained one of the most feared outlaws in South India for decades.

From films like Mahanati and Captain, which delve into the struggles behind fame, to stories of lawbreakers and rebels, this list of South Indian biopics showcases the depth and diversity of human lives. If you’re looking for movies that entertain while leaving you with something to reflect on, these flims deserve a place on your watchlist.

