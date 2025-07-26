The weekend is finally here, so let the entertainment begin! This week’s OTT lineup has been nothing short of amazing. Celebrity Judge Judy has returned with a new television series, Justice on Trial, where trademark criminal cases are reenacted. Also, the curtains draw on The Sandman Season Two, Part Two, where Morpheus must stand between the destruction of Dreaming and those who threaten it. The infamous characters of the Sanrio franchise, My Melody and Kuromi, unite against a common foe. While these popular releases have the spotlight, some releases deserve appreciation for their one-of-a-kind plot and immense filmography. Here are the 7 underrated OTT releases that are packed with entertainment and drama!

1. Critical: Between Life and Death

Watch from the frontlines of the four major trauma centers in London as they work together as a team and treat some of the most severely injured people.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Hunter Season 2

A new season, a higher-stakes mission. After emerging from the smoke of deceit, Vikram gets a chilling call from his presumed-to-be dead daughter. He must save his daughter Pooja after running an errand for The Salesman without falling in any trouble.

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

3. Letters from the Past

Wanting to know the roots of her origin, Elif digs around her mother’s house and finds a deeply buried secret in the form of a couple of letters. With those letters, Elif embarks on a journey to find out the truth.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. X & Y

A soul pleads with the creator to send him to Earth so that he can untie his mother and father to be born into the world. The creator accepts the request and grants the soul three nights and four days to help his parents unite.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

5. Hitmakers

Watch the drama unfold as the best of the best songwriters sit down in this all-access reality series to pen blockbusters for the industry’s biggest superstars.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Novocaine

When the love of his life gets kidnapped, a man with an inability to feel pain, uses his rare condition as his ultimate weapon to fight against the thugs to get her back.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Until Dawn

Stuck in a time loop, a group of friends must survive deadly monsters and evil entities until dawn to break the loop and survive. This drama-survival film adapted from a horror game should be on your watchlist if you love horror movies!

OTT Platform: Netflix

These are the 7 underrated OTT releases of the week, which will entertain you without a limit! Each release has a unique synopsis and storytelling, which are perfect for a watch any time of the day. So, what are you waiting for? Turn on your devices and start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

