The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step toward establishing Lulu Mall in Visakhapatnam by formally allotting land for the project. In an order issued on 27 July 2025, 13.74 acres of prime land in Harbour Park along Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road has been leased to Lulu International Shopping Malls Private Limited for a period of 99 years.

As per GO Ms No 137, issued by the Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has been directed to hand over 13.43 acres of Harbour Park land back to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). APIIC has been authorised to assess Lulu Group’s proposal and proceed with finalising the project following approval from the competent authority. The APIIC Managing Director has also been instructed to examine ongoing legal disputes related to the land and ensure a thorough evaluation of the proposal for its swift implementation.

The proposed mall in Visakhapatnam will be spread over 13.5 lakh square feet of land and will house Lulu Supermarket, Lulu Fashion, Lulu Connect, a Family Entertainment Centre, and more. The lease agreement includes a rent-free period of three years or until the mall’s official opening, whichever comes first. The land allotment falls under a special project category, and the lease terms will be governed by the State Tourism Land Allocation Policy 2024–29.

In Vijayawada, the government has granted in-principle approval for the lease allotment of 4.15 acres for another Lulu Mall, planned to cover 2.23 lakh square feet. The identified land is currently occupied by RTC structures. The NTR District Collector has been instructed to relocate these RTC facilities to alternate locations. Equivalent land must be provided to the RTC before the project site is handed over to the Tourism Department.

The Industries and Commerce Department, along with APIIC, has been directed to ensure timely execution of both projects. The government has also clarified that infrastructure such as malls and restaurants will now be considered under the tourism land allocation scheme.

