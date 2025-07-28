To boost large-scale investments in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu began a five-day official visit to Singapore, which commenced at midnight on 26 July 2025.

The first day of his visit, 27 July, saw a flurry of high-level meetings focused on infrastructure and industrial development. One of the significant engagements was with Eversendai Engineering, a prominent Malaysian construction firm known for its work on global landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Petronas Towers, DLF Downtown Chennai, and the Statue of Unity.

In discussions with Chief Minister Naidu, Eversendai Chairman Tan Sri Dato’ A K Nathan proposed setting up a world-class manufacturing facility and an integrated training center in Andhra Pradesh, and speculated sites in Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam. The facility is planned to span nearly 2,00,000 square metres. Strategically located to support efficient transportation of fabrication equipment across India, the project is expected to significantly accelerate industrial growth and generate substantial employment in the region.

Apart from the manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam, Eversendai proposed establishing a Structural Engineering Training Center in collaboration with IIT-Tirupati and IIIT-Sri City, and expressed interest in contributing to infrastructure development in Amaravati.

In another key meeting on Sunday, urban infrastructure major Surbana Jurong from Singapore expressed interest in investing in large-scale housing initiatives in Andhra Pradesh. During the interaction, CM Naidu extended an invitation to the company to actively participate in the State’s flagship ‘Housing for All’ mission. He also outlined ambitious infrastructure plans, including the development of 20 ports and 15 airports, aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a major logistics and industrial hub. The CM urged Surbana Jurong to explore opportunities in integrated township projects across the State.

Later on the same day, Chandrababu Naidu addressed a gathering of over 2,500 members of the Telugu diaspora from across Southeast Asia at an event in Singapore. Attendees included people of Telugu origin from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, the CM pledged to ensure direct flight connectivity between Singapore and key cities in Andhra Pradesh—Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.

