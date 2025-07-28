The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has launched “Operation Lungs – Life to Urban Green Spaces,” a city-wide drive to clear encroachments from reserved open spaces. The operation was formally launched on 27 July 2025, following a strategic meeting held recently between Mayor P Srinivasa Rao and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg. The meeting reviewed the current status of encroachments on designated green areas and led to the formation of a dedicated task force for immediate action.

The “Operation Lungs – Life to Urban Green Spaces,” drive is being led by Chief City Planner A Prabhakar Rao and is executed by the Town Planning wing in collaboration with zonal officials, ward secretariats, and the local police. On the first day of the operation, authorities successfully cleared illegal structures from 15 separate open spaces across various city zones. These locations include Sangivalasa, Prashanthi Nagar, Teachers Layout, DRK Raju Township Layout, Kommadi, Madhurawada, ASR Nagar, East Point Colony, HB Colony Layout, Nakkavanipalem, Marripalem Layout, Lankelapalem, Shivaji Nagar, Godavari Township, and Narava.

All these sites were previously marked as reserved open spaces in their respective approved urban layouts. Over the years, many of them had been encroached upon for residential or commercial purposes, leading to the loss of valuable green areas meant for public and environmental use. Operation Lungs has been initiated to reverse this trend, reclaiming these areas to restore their original purpose and to ensure they remain accessible to the public.

The GVMC has indicated that Operation Lungs will be a sustained effort, with further rounds of clearance expected in other parts of the city. In addition to removing illegal occupations, the civic body is expected to implement monitoring mechanisms to prevent future encroachments and to involve local communities in the upkeep of the reclaimed spaces. Through this comprehensive and coordinated effort, GVMC aims to preserve urban green spaces as vital environmental assets and public commons for future generations.

