Located along the Krishna River, often referred to as one of the best cities in Andhra Pradesh alongside Vizag, Vijayawada is well-known for its temples and tasty local food. It also has a few quiet spots that surprise you. Whether you’re visiting for a day or a weekend, there are enough things to do in Vijayawada to keep you entertained. Check out our guide to the city:

Visit the Museums

Vijayawada offers a glimpse into Andhra’s rich culture and history through its museums. Some notable establishments in the city include:

Bapu Museum (Victoria Jubilee Museum): A colonial-era structure housing ancient sculptures, weaponry, and Buddhist relics. It’s a must-visit for anyone interested in the region’s archaeological and artistic legacy.

Gandhi Hill Museum: Located atop Gandhi Hill, this site features a planetarium, a well-maintained library, and a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s life and teachings.

Kondapalli Fort Museum: While the fort itself is the main attraction, the adjoining museum highlights traditional Kondapalli toys and the site’s historical significance as a military base.

Additionally, you can also visit the Aryabhatta Science Centre.

Try Vijayawada Food

The city’s culinary scene is a lively one, with a variety of interesting dishes. Visit these eateries while you’re there

IDlee’s: Known for its signature Ghee Karam Dosa, soft Idlis, and prompt service, this spot is perfect for a hearty breakfast.

Babai Hotel: A legendary eatery dating back to pre-independence days, it is famous for its Pesarattu-Upma combo, Medu Vada, and filter coffee.

RR Durbar (Labbipet): A popular restaurant that showcases authentic Andhra-style biryani, spicy Chicken Fry, and the local favourite – Gongura Mutton.

Rusted Spoon: Ideal for both veg and non-veg eaters, this restaurant has the perfect ambience to cure your cravings. For vegetarians, dishes like Maddur Vada, Malai Paneer Tikka, and Veg Keema Paneer Biryani are enjoyable. Non-vegetarians can indulge in dishes like Shahi Murgh Biryani, RSP Special Boneless Biryani, and Naatu Kodi Pulao. Additionally, you can also try local favourite snacks, such as Punugulu and Bhajji Mixture.

Temples to Visit

Temples in and around Vijayawada reflect centuries of devotion and architectural heritage. Here are some must-visit temples:

Kanaka Durga Temple: The spiritual centrepiece of the city, located on Indrakeeladri Hill with a commanding view of the Krishna River. It draws thousands of pilgrims, especially during Dasara.

Mangalagiri Narasimha Swamy Temple: This ancient temple is renowned for its steep steps, towering gopuram, and the unique tradition of offering Panakam (jaggery water) to the deity.

Undavalli Caves: These monolithic rock-cut caves feature intricate carvings and a giant statue of Lord Vishnu in a reclining posture.

Enjoy Nature

Vijayawada has its share of green spaces and riverfront attractions that are perfect for downtime or family fun:

Bhavani Island: Situated on the Krishna River, this vast island is ideal for boating, adventure sports, or simply relaxing under the shade with a scenic backdrop.

Rajiv Gandhi Park: A well-maintained urban park featuring musical fountains, walking tracks, and a small zoo, great for kids and evening strolls.

Scrap Sculpture Park: The park is an open-air gallery where discarded metal and industrial waste are transformed into striking sculptures that represent art, sustainability, and creativity. It is a perfect spot for peace seekers and art enthusiasts alike.

Explore Local Shopping and Hangout Spots

The city has a mix of traditional marketplaces and modern shopping hubs:

Besant Road: Similar to Jagadamba Junction in Vizag, Besant Road is known for its lively atmosphere, street shopping, food carts, and old-school cinema halls. It’s the city’s most energetic commercial stretch.

PVP Square & LEPL Centro Mall: Ideal for retail therapy, movie screenings, and air-conditioned comfort after a long day of sightseeing.

Evening Walks

As the sun sets, Vijayawada takes on a more peaceful charm. After dark, relax at these spots in the city:

Prakasam Barrage: This expansive bridge, illuminated in the evenings, stretches across the Krishna River and connects Vijayawada to Guntur. It’s a great spot for late drives or a reflective riverside walk.

Bhavanipuram Ghat: A quieter riverside location away from the crowd, ideal for catching your breath and enjoying the calm flow of the Krishna.

Whether you are exploring museums and temples or enjoying local dishes and river views, this guide to the top things you can do in Vijayawada has everything for you to have a good time.

Also read: Food in Visakhapatnam: The finest Punjabi delicacies you can’t miss!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.