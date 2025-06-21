The best way to explore a place is through its food, and Visakhapatnam serves up more than just scenic views and beaches. The city’s food scene is abuzz with a wide variety of South Indian cuisines that go beyond Andhra’s culinary fare. Whether you’re on a food adventure or simply looking to travel with your tastebuds, here’s a list of standout South Indian dishes you can try in Visakhapatnam, featuring specialties from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

1. Chettinad Chicken

A fiery classic from Tamil Nadu, Chettinad Chicken is marinated in yoghurt and turmeric, then cooked in a masala made from red chillies, kalpasi (stone flower), coconut, poppy seeds, and more. It’s typically served hot with rice or paratha and garnished with fresh coriander. For an authentic bite, head to The Spicy Venue in Siripuram.

Where to eat: The Spicy Venue, Siripuram

2. Chettinad Biryani

This isn’t your usual dum biryani. Chettinad biryani from Tamil Nadu is made using the one-pot method and features the fragrant seeraga samba rice, known for absorbing spices beautifully. It’s rich, oily, and full of bold flavours! You can find two types of biryanis in the city:

Fish Chettinad Biryani at Somaa Restobar, Siripuram

Paneer Chettinad Biryani at Vaishali, Hotel Meghalaya, Asilmetta

3. Kappa Meen Curry

A staple in Kerala homes, this dish pairs boiled tapioca (kappa) with a fiery red fish curry (meen curry) made using tamarind and coconut. It’s humble, hearty, and incredibly satisfying.

Where to eat: Mallu Vish, Lawsons Bay

4. Pazham Pori

These banana fritters are Kerala’s answer to tea-time cravings. Ripe bananas are sliced, dipped in a maida batter, and deep-fried until golden and crisp. Pair it with a strong filter coffee or chai for the perfect snack.

Where to eat: Mallu Vish, Lawsons Bay

5. Thalassery Biryani

Hailing from Kerala’s northern city of Thalassery, this biryani is made with short-grain jeerakasala rice and carries hints of Arabian, Persian, and even European influences in a nod to the region’s trading history. Unlike typical Indian biryanis, it’s fragrant, mildly spiced, and cooked without layering.

Where to eat: RIMS Kitchen, Lawsons Bay

6. Meen Pollichathu (Banana Leaf Fish Fry)

This Kerala-style preparation of seafood, a whole fish — often karimeen — marinated in a spicy masala, wrapped in banana leaves, and then roasted or steamed. The result is a smoky, aromatic dish that is impossible to resist.

Where to eat: Madurai Kitchen, Siripuram

7. Madurai Salna Egg Kalakki

A Tamil Nadu street food gem, Egg Kalakki is a soft, gravy-style scrambled egg served with Salna — a spiced gravy made with vegetables or meat. Simple, messy, and downright delicious.

Where to eat: Madurai Kitchen, Siripuram

8. Veg Kothu Parotta

This beloved Tamil street food is made by tearing flaky parottas into bits and tossing them on a hot griddle with spicy gravy, vegetables, or eggs. The result? A spicy, textural treat that’s often served with onion raita.

Where to eat: Madurai Kitchen, Siripuram

9. Muttaikkos Poriyal

This stir-fried cabbage dish from Tamil Nadu is cooked with coconut, turmeric, and urad dal. It is light, wholesome, and ideal as a side dish with rice or rotis.

Where to eat: Dakshin, Welcomhotel by ITC, Beach Road

10. Pachakari Stew

A creamy Kerala-style stew made with vegetables simmered in coconut milk, flavoured subtly with whole spices like pepper, ginger, and curry leaves. Best enjoyed with appams or idiappams.

Where to eat: Dakshin, Welcomhotel by ITC, Beach Road

11. Bisi Bele Bath

A soul-soothing dish from Karnataka, Bisi Bele Bath combines rice, lentils, and tamarind in a hearty, spicy mix. Said to have its origins in the Mysore Palace, it’s served hot with accompaniments like boondi, chips, or papad.

Where to eat:

Waltair Kitchen, Siripuram Junction, Waltair Uplands

Ambica Sea Green, Beach Road

12. Mysore Masala Dosa

This isn’t just any masala dosa. What sets it apart is the fiery red chutney smeared inside, giving it a punch of heat that contrasts beautifully with the creamy potato filling. Crispy on the outside, spicy on the inside.

Where to eat: Ruchi Dosa, Chinna Waltair Main Road

13. Chow Chow Bath

A Bangalore breakfast favourite, Chow Chow Bath offers both sweet and savoury on one plate: Khara Bath (like upma), Kesari Bath (a sweet semolina dessert), and coconut chutney. A balanced meal for those who like a bit of everything.

Where to eat: Udipi’s Upahar, NAD Junction

Whether you’re a local looking to branch out or a visitor eager to sample the region’s rich culinary landscape, these South Indian dishes in Visakhapatnam offer a flavorful journey through Tamil, Kerala, and Karnataka kitchens.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.