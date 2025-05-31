Whether you’re an early bird or an early grump, it goes without saying that the perfect morning doesn’t exist unless it’s paired with a soul-satiating breakfast. After all, it is the most important meal of the day, and it is only right that you get a satisfactory fill of it. Whether you’re a wholesome South Indian tiffin enthusiast or a health-conscious eater, Vizag has spots that serve some delicious breakfasts on the go. That said, here are some must-visit breakfast places around Visakhapatnam to try!

1. Maa Chutneys

Opens at: 6:00 AM

If South Indian breakfast is your go-to, Maa Chutneys is where to be. Known for its wide variety of dosas, idlis, vadas, and of course, chutneys, this place delivers a comforting and consistent tiffin experience. The Coconut Chutney is especially famous and pairs beautifully with the steaming hot sambar and ghee-laced dishes. Items like Ghee Masala Idli, Tomato Bath, Curd Vada, and Paper Rava Onion Dosa are top picks here. Despite the crowds, the affordability and taste keep regulars coming back.

Location: GVK Plaza, Beside Fortune Srikanya Hotel

2. Zero The Resto Café

Opens at: 7:00 AM

For a continental touch, Zero The Resto Café offers a delightful English breakfast spread. Choose from mushroom toast, egg toast, French toast, caramel toast, Mexican sausage toast, avocado toast, or cottage cheese toast. They also serve fluffy scrambled eggs in different flavours (chilli cheese, garlic mushroom, sausage pepper), as well as omelettes, pancakes and hot brews. It’s the perfect stop if you’re looking for a European-style morning indulgence.

Location: Opposite NCC canteen, Lawsons Bay Colony

3. Vasena Poli

Opens at: 7:00 am

A rising star in the Vizag breakfast scene, Vasena Poli focuses on nutritious, millet-based options. Their offerings include Millet Dosa, Millet Soup, Jowar Roti, and over six types of Millet Idlis. What makes it extra special is owner Chittem Sudheer’s commitment to health. He wraps batters in Vistaraku leaves, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. A great pick if you want to eat clean without compromising on taste.

Location: RK Beach Road, beside Hotel Ambica Sea Green

4. MVP Colony Stalls

Open at: Around 6:00 am

There’s something charming about grabbing a hot breakfast from local stalls, and the street food market around MVP Colony is where the buzz begins early in the day. Stalls dish out piping hot idlis, crispy dosas, fluffy pooris, and more. The aroma of chutneys and the sight of steaming plates being served on banana leaves is an experience every Vizagite must have at least once. It’s fast, affordable, and delicious.

Location: From Ushodaya Junction and Double Road to Samatha College Circle and Appu Ghar Junction

5. Feast N Fit

Open at: 7:30 am

Looking for something light, green, and energizing? Feast N Fit delivers exactly that. With a menu filled with fresh, protein-packed options, this place is a favourite among health-conscious foodies. Try their High-Protein Vegan Salad, Spanish Egg Salad, or Herbed Sweet Potato Salad. Other choices include Oats Chilla, Fruit & Nut Oats Jars, Poached Eggs, Sprouts, and a variety of nutritious omelettes.

Location: Sector 5, MVP Colony

6. Royal Ruchulu

Open at: 6:30 am

Royal Ruchulu adds a bold twist to your typical breakfast by serving up a range of flavorful non-veg tiffins that pack a punch. From Egg Dosa and Chicken Keema Dosa to the crowd-favorite Mutton Keema Dosa and Kodi Kura Poori, each dish is crafted to deliver a burst of authentic Andhra spices. Don’t miss their Talakai Masam Idly, a rich, meaty variation that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Location: Akkayapalem

From traditional idlis and chutneys to high-protein salads and English toast platters, these breakfast places in Visakhapatnam serve up the perfect morning motivation! So next time you’re up with the sun, skip the snooze button and treat yourself to one of these delicious breakfast experiences across the city.

