Entertainment comes in many forms. It might be in the form of a thrilling video game, an intense book, or an interactive cooking session. But if your type of entertainment is through films and series, this article is for you. There are many new OTT releases this week, starting from light-hearted romance, intense action-packed, and heartbreakingly emotional. Here are some of the new OTT releases to stream on Netflix, JioHotstar, and more!

1. HIT 3: The Third Case (Netflix)

Following Krishna Dev’s resignation, Arjun Shankaar arrives at HIT Visakhapatnam. He begins investigating a case of serial murders in Kashmir. Famous for his brutal nature and punishing criminals, Arjun starts to tiptoe on the edge of insanity and reality, testing his physical and emotional boundaries.

2. The Complete Unknown (JioHotstar)

This autobiography film centers around a 19-year-old Bob Dylan who moves to New York and changed the course of American music. Starring Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Elle Fanning, this phenomenal movie has gathered many positive reviews.

3. Retro (Netflix)

After promising his wife not to get involved in crime and walk away from it, a gangster tries to lead a peaceful life. But walking away from the crime proves to be more difficult than initial imagination.

This film ticks all the boxes, it has action, romance, and comedy, making it a must-watch release!

4. Thudarum (JioHotstar)

Shanmugham’s life is perfect, a loving wife, two children, and his prized possession, a Black Ambassador Mark 1. After a trip to his friend’s town, Shanmugham finds out that the police have taken his car into custody.

What unravels after is a series of suspenseful events which might shatter his family apart. Loaded with suspense, this movie will have you by the edge of your seat until the credits roll!

5. Lost in Starlight (Netflix)

An modern astronaut falls in love with a musician who loves vintage, before leaving for Mars, to represent humanity. Can their love span through the endless cosmos and galaxy?

With a star-studded cast like Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung, this is Netflix’s first ever Korean Original animated film.

6. GOOD BOY (Amazon Prime Video)

A group of Olympic medalist misfits join the police force through a special recruitment. These athletes must respond when duty calls and defend justice in a world where crime runs rampant.

7. A Widow’s Game (Netflix)

A man is found dead and the investigator who leads the case sees through the cracks of his widow’s facade. This gripping and intense film is based on a true crime which occurred in Spain in 2017, making this a must-watch release!

8. Kankhajura (Sony LIV)

Ashu is released from serving a murder sentence on the condition that he helps the police as an informer. He returns to his brother Max and the family’s dark history begins to unravel, throwing the brothers in dismay. Playing along the themes of family, loyalty, and redemption, this is the remake of the hit series, Magpie.

With this list of new OTT this week, your fix for entertainment is sorted! Without further ado, get comfortable on the couch, gather your favourite snacks, pick your choice, and stream it this weekend!

