Many restaurants in Vizag serve different cuisines. Some restaurants stand out as must-visit spots for their great food and ambience. Whether someone is returning to Vizag or heading to another place, they will visit these spots to have a meal that reminds them of the taste of their hometown. Here are some hyped restaurants in Vizag you should try to avoid the FOMO!

1. Tycoon and Heritage

Tucked in the busy corner of Waltair Main Road, the Tycoon and Heritage restaurants maintain their old-time charm with great food and vintage interiors. Meat lovers can feast on the large variety of food items in Tycoon, while vegetarians can make their way to Heritage for a hearty meal.

These restaurants can get crowded during the weekends, with queues of people waiting to dine in for the night. The food, ambience, and service never disappoint at this place, making it one of the most hyped restaurants in the city.

Timings: 7 am to 11 pm

Location: Waltair Main Road

2. The Spicy Venue Restaurant

Think of a rustic place with a thatched roof and a traditional exterior. The Spicy Venue is one of the most visited restaurants in Vizag. This two-storied place is packed with patrons and loyal customers returning for another serving. While the wait might be longer on busy days, it is always worth the spicy and flavour-packed food. With typical family diner seating and dim lighting, this popular restaurant is the perfect place to gather with friends and family for a long-awaited reunion.

Timings: 11 am to 10:30 pm

Location: Siripuram

3. Zeeshan Restaurant

You can find this restaurant in every Vizagite’s Swiggy and Zomato order history.

Zeeshan is your foodie gateway to Hyderabad, serving aromatic Hyderabadi cuisine. The restaurant is perfect for unwinding after a busy week with friends. You can choose the chair or the mandi seating according to your mood.

The busy cluttering of dishes, service running up and down, and the aromatic smell of biryani, masala, and everything nice will have you relaxed in an instant. Try to reach this spot before rush hour, when the wait time might extend to half an hour.

Timings: 11 am to 11 pm

Locations: Jagadamba Junction, Maddilapalem, Madhurawada, and Gajuwaka

4. SOMAA

Though the retro-style place is relatively new to the food scene, SOMAA has cemented its place among the popular restaurants in Vizag. The restaurant and kitchen are walking with the trend and revamping their interiors and menu to provide the finest experience to their guests.

SOMAA is the perfect place for drinks and food with live music playing in the background. You can indulge in the experience of seeing chefs work their magic through the open kitchen in the restaurant. This is a happening place in the city, which should be on your list!

Timings: 11:30 am to 11:30 pm

Locations: Siripuram and Yendada

5. Subbayya Gari Hotel

This place is the go-to spot for authentic Telugu vegetarian food in the city. Subbayya Gari Hotel is an experience that is unique to itself. You will be served food on a banana leaf, with many side dishes in a family diner ambience. The service is the best part of the restaurant, with helpers serving heaps of steaming rice with smiles.

For those times you miss home or want to feel the nostalgia of eating food at your grandmother’s house, pay a visit to this classic place.

Timings: 8 am to 10 pm

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

6. Hotel Kamat

Serving Indian and Chinese cuisine in the Andhra spice palette and featuring open-air seating, this restaurant has made its spot in Vizag’s food scene. The indoor seating is packed with families and colleagues helping themselves with servings of scrumptious food. Each dish is served with a bowl of delicious gongura pachadi which tickles the palette with a sense of familiarity.

Though it might be crowded sometimes, this is one of the most hyped restaurants in Vizag, and it should be visited for its hearty portions of steaming dishes, quick service, and tasty food.

Timings: 11 am to 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm

Location: Pedda Waltair, Siripuram, Dwarka Nagar, and Chennai-Kolkata Highway

7. Satyam Restaurant

One of the OG restaurants in Vizag, Satyam is a family restaurant that serves mouthwatering food with consistent quality. Guests visit this place for its affordable price range and delicious food. Each outlet has a unique personality, making the dining experience fresh for every visit.

Timings: 10:30 am to 11 pm

Location: Dwaraka Nagar, Dabagarden and MVP Colony

Many new restaurants are entering the food scene in Vizag, and these popular spots are gaining hype for good reasons. They deliver consistency and quality food to the residents, earning love from new and revisiting guests. So, the next time you feel FOMO about the food scene, visit these hyped restaurants in Vizag!

