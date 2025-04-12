The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) is another exciting match-up in this IPL 2025 season, taking place in Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Both teams have been in impressive form this season, and this clash could play a pivotal role in shaping their journey toward the playoffs. With Gujarat Titans sitting on top by winning four out of five matches this season and would be trying to maintain its position, whereas LSG is currently seated at number 6. If LSG wins this match, then it will be promoted to no 4 or even 3 on the points table, demoting RCB out of the top 4. Check out who is likely to win and know the pitch report and playing 11 of the match.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Stadium is known to be a balanced surface that offers something for both batters and bowlers. While the batters can capitalize on the consistent bounce, spinners often find assistance as the game progresses. Teams batting first have had mixed results here, with totals around 160-170 being competitive. Dew may play a role in the second innings, making chasing slightly easier.

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have faced each other 5 times in IPL history, with Gujarat Titans having a dominant hand by winning 4 out of 5 matches, but LSG has given a fight and won the only matches between these two in 2024, making this match even more interesting.

Playing 11 Prediction

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact sub: Ravi Bishnoi

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact sub: Kulwant Khejroliya/Washington Sundar

Who Will Win?

This LSG vs GT IPL match is expected to be closely contested. Lucknow Super Giants have the home advantage and a strong batting lineup, but if GT can replicate their previous performance in this season and execute their strategies effectively, they might emerge victorious in this encounter.

