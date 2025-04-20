Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super KIngs (CSK), known as the El Clásico of the Indian Premier League, is all set for a second round in this IPL 2025, The history between these two team is as old as IPL itself, but the justice to their legacies is yet to be served, where both the teams have started their IPL campaigns with many consecutive losses but with the recent wins, the light is still shinning for both CSK and MI and they would be looking continue momentum making this match an important turn towards their playoffs journeys, Know who is likely to win and check out the pitch report and playing 11.

Wankhede Stadium pitch for MI vs CSK

The Wankhede is expected to be batting-friendly, with good bounce and pace, perfect for stroke play under lights. Spinners might find help in the middle overs, making it a fair contest.

Teams winning the toss may prefer to chase due to the dew factor. A first-innings score of around 160-180 should be competitive. Expect a thrilling clash between bat and ball!

RCB vs PBKS Previous Record

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced each other 38 times across the Indian Premier League (IPL). In these matchups, MI holds a slight edge with 20 victories, while CSK has secured 18 wins.

MI vs CSK Possible Playing 11

MI playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player –Vignesh Puthur

CSK playing 11: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player –Shivam Dube or Dewald Brevis

MI vs CSK: Who is likely to win

​The MI vs CSK clash tonight at Wankhede is shaping up to be a high-stakes showdown. Mumbai Indians have found their rhythm with two consecutive wins, including a convincing chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, snapped a five-match losing streak with a win over Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to a vintage finish by MS Dhoni. However, their overall form this season has been inconsistent, and they haven’t won at Wankhede since 2022

Mumbai’s current momentum, home advantage, and stronger recent performances, they are slightly favoured to win this encounter.

Also read: You’re Not a True Mumbai Indians Fan If You Don’t Remember at Least 4 of These 7 Moments!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.