The stage is all set for a revenge match-up between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the New PCA cricket stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur. RCB would be looking to avenge their home loss against PBKS, who are fueled with energy after their previous victories. Whereas the RCB home win drought persists, currently, both teams are progressing towards the playoffs in a consistent way, where PBKS hold the 3rd position in the points table, and RCB are demoted to 5th after LSG’s win against RR. Know the pitch report and playing 11 for RCB vs PBKS-2, and also check out who is likely to win.

The match will be played under mostly sunny skies, with a high of 34°C. Breezy winds and no rain are expected, though an Orange Alert for lightning is in effect until 1:00 PM IST, so fans should stay updated.

The pitch is likely to offer pace and bounce, giving fast bowlers an early advantage. Batters must stay cautious, given the recent low-scoring game here. Spinners will be key in the middle overs.

The pitch at Mullanpur is expected to be well-balanced, offering a fair contest between bat and ball.

Fast bowlers could get some early help with pace and bounce, while batters should find it comfortable to play their shots if they get set. However, judging by the previous low-scoring game at this venue, even small mistakes can be costly. Spinners are also expected to play an important role in the middle overs.

RCB vs PBKS Previous Record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have faced each other 34 times in IPL history. PBKS, after the previous match in Bangalore, has won 18, while RCB have won 16 encounters.

Playing 11 Prediction

RCB (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal.

PBKS (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Who is likely to win RCB vs PBKS-2

This RCB vs PBKS clash is expected to bring some intense moments, with both teams eager to get the upper hand. Punjab Kings have impressed with dominant bowling performances, especially in their recent wins over KKR and their earlier victory against RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, RCB will take confidence from their strong away form this season, having remained unbeaten in all their away matches, giving them a slight edge over PBKS.

