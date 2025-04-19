Many new OTT releases this week have gained international applause and critical appreciation. Starting with psychological thriller Khauf, angsty Grand Tour, and action-packed season of The Last Of Us, this week’s OTT releases have not disappointed! The next week’s OTT releases are here, so if you’re looking to plan your schedule for new releases, you are at the right place! Here’s a comprehensive guide on the new OTT releases scheduled for April 21st to 26th!

1. You: The Final Season (Netflix)

All eyes are on Joe Goldberg, as he returns for his final season. Joe’s life is public for everyone to see after he returns to New York with his wife, Kate. A family dispute threatens to crumble the perfect image he curated. What will fate have written for Joe and his equal, Kate?

Streaming from: April 20th

2. Bullet Train Explosion (Netflix)

This thriller movie tells the story of the passengers and staff of the Hayabusa No. 60 bullet train heading toward Tokyo. Everything seems normal until a terrorist phone call changes everyone’s fate. With the government and technical issues threatening their lives, the staff of the Hayabusa No. 60 bullet train gathered their wits and courage to lead their passengers home.

Streaming from: April 23rd

3. Étoile (Amazon Prime Video)

Only an epic swap can save this legendary art form.

The artists and dance staff of two world-famous ballet companies take an ambitious gamble. A ballerina and the head of the New York company lock horns but need to unite so that the dance form may survive.

Streaming from: April 24th

4. Sonic-The Hedgehog 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

The iconic trio is back!

Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite once more to save humanity from the clutches of evil. A new villain, Shadow arises from the dark, promising only destruction in his wake.

The trio make an unlikely ally, but will the team successfully stop Shadow? Watch to find out!

Streaming from: April 24th

5. Havoc (Netflix)

Starring an iconic cast of Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, this action-packed film comprises a jaded cop fighting his life through dangerous obstacles to save a politician’s son, stuck in the middle of a drug heist.

A dark truth forces the cop to face the skeletons in his closet and confront his past.

Streaming from: April 25th

With these new OTT releases, your watchlist for the week is sorted! With many genres of OTT such as action, thriller, and comedy releases, there is something for every streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and have fun!

