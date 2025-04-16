When summer hits Vizag, the city doesn’t hide in the shade — it comes alive. The sea breeze becomes more inviting, and life slows down just enough to remind you there’s more to live for. From relaxing gardens to heart-pounding adventures, here’s a list of summer activities in Vizag that is going to give you something to remember this season by.

1. Surfing at Rushikonda Beach

Rushikonda is Vizag’s personal surfing hub. Thanks to its reliable waves and great safety personnel, in Vizag, even beginners can learn to dance with the ocean.

A few surfing schools in Vizag are:

Om Surf School

Lonely surfers surf school

2. Scuba Diving

Think Vizag’s beauty stops at the shoreline? Think again. Just off the coast, places like Chintapalli and Mangamaripeta hide an underwater wonderland — colourful corals, playful fish, and shipwreck-worthy stories. Certified dive operators guide you safely through the depths, making it one of the most unforgettable experiences you can add to your summer list. Know more.

3. Cool Off at Water Parks

Sometimes, all you need is a pool, a slide, and the excuse to act like a kid again. Vizag’s water parks offer a splashy break from the heat with wave pools, water slides, and shady chill zones. Two great picks:

Vizag Water World: Near Pendurthi, Saripalli

Ozone Swimming Pool: Near Pendurthi

[Note: Due to a recent tragedy involving a 7-year-old boy’s death, we strongly recommend taking precautionary measures while visiting swimming pools.]

4. Camping

Take a break from the burning heat by connecting with nature, Camping brings adventure, cosy campfires, and unforgettable stories under a starlit sky. Let nature turn your summer into a magical escape.

A few of the Hill-tops from Camping near Vizag are:

Lambasingi

Ananthagiri Hills

(For more information refer to this article)

5. Stroll Through the Bonsai Garden & City Parks

Slow down the summer heat with a peaceful walk through Vizag’s Bonsai Garden, where miniature trees stand as living art. The city’s parks offer shade, quiet, and just the right amount of breeze to enjoy a lazy afternoon.

Whether you want to bring the inner child out by visiting the snow world or awaken the inner monk in the bonsai garden, Vizag has got you covered, so stop waiting and do these summer activities in Vizag.