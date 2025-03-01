In Vizag, the ocean isn’t just a scenic backdrop—it’s a world waiting to be explored. Beneath the waves of our beloved beaches lies a hidden ecosystem teeming with life. For those curious enough to ask, “What’s under the sea?” scuba diving offers a rare chance to witness nature at its most raw and untouched. Known for its stunning coastline, Visakhapatnam offers a unique scuba diving experience that many might overlook in favor of more mainstream diving locations.

A First-Timer’s Journey Beneath the Waves

Krishna Vamsi Potti, a local who recently took the plunge into scuba diving, shares his exhilarating experience:

“This was my first scuba diving experience, and although swimming is not mandatory for scuba diving, I know how to swim. However, swimming isn’t required as we don’t actually swim during the dive. The focus is on breathing and exploring the underwater world while the instructor guides us by holding us from the back.

I didn’t expect the water in Vizag to be this clear! It was fascinating to see the diverse marine life, including some species I’d never seen before. I saw a feather starfish for the first time. The instructors from Platypus Escapes were very friendly, and there was one instructor assigned to each person.

There were 6 of us diving that day, along with 5 instructors. For the initial dive, 3 people went underwater for about 45 minutes, while the rest of us waited and played in the water with life jackets.

It was a completely new and thrilling experience being underwater.

The dive location was at Thotlakonda, and we began our dive early in the morning at 8 AM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Vizag (@yo.vizag)

Why Vizag is a Great Place for First-Timers

Unlike overcrowded commercial diving hubs, Vizag offers a quieter, more beginner-friendly experience. The waters are relatively calm, and experienced guides ensure safety throughout. If you’re looking for an introduction to scuba diving without the chaos of tourist-heavy locations, Vizag might just be the perfect place to start.

How to Go Scuba Diving in Visakhapatnam?

Several agencies in Visakhapatnam offer scuba diving experiences, including Livein Adventures, Platypus Escapes, and Seashell Adventures.

These agencies provide different types of underwater activities:

Snorkeling: A beginner-friendly option lasting around 30 minutes, suitable for all ages.

Shore Diving & Boat Diving: Each session lasts about 45 minutes, though the entire experience, including training, takes longer.

Best Dive Spots in Vizag

Popular dive sites include Rushikonda and Mangamaripeta, with deeper spots like Timmapuram, Pudimadaka, and Chintapalli offering depths ranging from 5 to 12 meters. Even if you don’t know how to swim, guided dives with professional equipment make it accessible. If you’re looking to take things further, some agencies even offer certification courses to become a solo diver or a divemaster.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.