Operation Clean Sweep Launched Across Visakhapatnam

Cleaning of public places, roads, removing garbage black spots and waste segregation marked the launch of the ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ programme in various parts of Visakhapatnam on May 23.

The intensive month-long Statewide sanitation drive was launched in all 123 Urban Local Bodies in the State. The drive aims at eliminating garbage black spots and institutionalising daily civic cleanliness.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Additional Commissioner Nallanaya, and others cleaned the roads at the Lumbini Park junction as part of the programme.

They took part in the cleanliness drive along with sanitation workers.

At Purna Market, Visakha South MLA Vamsikrishna along with locals cleaned the area marking the launch of the month-long cleanliness drive.

The programme was also taken up in other parts of the city.

Read also: Bhogapuram airport likely to launch operations from July first week

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.