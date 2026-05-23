Bhogapuram International Airport Set to Open in First Week of July

The Bhogapuram International Airport is likely to launch operations from the first week of July.

It is learnt that all flights from Visakhapatnam will be operated from the new airport from July 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inagurate the greenfield airport and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and several Union and Stste Ministers will take part in the inaugural.

Meanwhile, work on the connecting roads to the airport is progressing at a brisk pace. The VMRDA, which took up the laying of seven master plan roads, is keen on completed the roads by June-end. Laying of three roads has already been completed.

It has also been proposed to operate electric buses to the airport. Positively responding to the plea by the AP Air Travellers’ Association for operation electric buses to the airport, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that 100 out of 200 electric buses proposed, will be run to Bhogapuram.

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