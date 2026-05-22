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    Memu trains cancelled

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Memu trains cancelled

Team Yo! VizagTravelVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 hours ago

Key Vizag Trains Cancelled Due to Vijayawada Division Works

Owing to operational works in Vijayawada division, the following trains to Vizag will be cancelled.

Train No. 17267 Kakinada – Visakhapatnam Memu Express leaving Kakinada on May 23 to 25 and May 30 to June 1.

In return direction the train No. 17268 Visakhapatnam – Kakinada Memu Express leaving Visakhapatnam on May 23 to 25 and May 30 to June 1.

Train No.67285 Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam Memu Passenger leaving Rajahmundry on May 23 to 25 and May 30 to June 1.

In return direction the train No. 67286 Visakhapatnam – Rajahmundry Memu Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on May 23 to 25 and June 30 to June 1.

People are requested to the changes and plan travel accordingly, according to a press note issued by the railways.

Also read: A ‘healthy gesture’ to home guards

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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