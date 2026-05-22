Key Vizag Trains Cancelled Due to Vijayawada Division Works

Owing to operational works in Vijayawada division, the following trains to Vizag will be cancelled.

Train No. 17267 Kakinada – Visakhapatnam Memu Express leaving Kakinada on May 23 to 25 and May 30 to June 1.

In return direction the train No. 17268 Visakhapatnam – Kakinada Memu Express leaving Visakhapatnam on May 23 to 25 and May 30 to June 1.

Train No.67285 Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam Memu Passenger leaving Rajahmundry on May 23 to 25 and May 30 to June 1.

In return direction the train No. 67286 Visakhapatnam – Rajahmundry Memu Passenger leaving Visakhapatnam on May 23 to 25 and June 30 to June 1.

People are requested to the changes and plan travel accordingly, according to a press note issued by the railways.

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