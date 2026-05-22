Visakhapatnam Home Guards Get Rs 33 Lakh Health Cover

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha launched a health insurance scheme for home guards at the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate on Friday.

Said to be the first of its kind in the country, as many as 975 home guards will be covered under the scheme. Family members of home guards will get a cover of Rs 33 lakh in a year.

Anitha, who handed over insurance bonds to home guards, lauded the initiative taken by City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi.

Now, home guards can get treatment in any corporate hospital under the scheme, she said.

The Home Minister also flagged off two police vehicles at the commissionerate.

Shanka Brata Bagchi and other police officials participated in the programme.

Also read: IT-based skill training starting for inmates at Visakhapatnam Central Jail

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.