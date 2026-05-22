Summer camps by GVMC to begin in Vizag from THIS date!

Summer sports camps will be organised under the aegis of the Vizag GVMC from May 25 to June 6. Commissioner Ketan Garg unveiled the logo (T-shirt) for the summer sports camps on Thursday.

Speaking at the event held at the GVMC office in the presence of Olympic Association general secretary K. Suryanarayana and Olympic Association vice- president I. Venkateswara Rao, the Commissioner, said that, like every year, summer sports training camps would be organised this year too. As many as 480 camps would be organised for 12 days within the limits of the GVMC.

About 12,000 sportspersons from across the district would participate in the training camps.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Nallanaya, officials and coaches of various sports departments participated in the programme.

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