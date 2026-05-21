Visakhapatnam Collector Issues Heat Wave Safety Advisory

Visakhapatnam District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has advised the people not to come out unless it is an emergency as severe heat conditions prevailed all over the district.

The Collector, who held a teleconference with officials of different departments on Thursday, directed them to work in coordination to protect the people.

Taking stock of the situation, Abhishikth Kishore discussed the summer action plan with officials.

Making several suggestions to them, he instructed the officials to create awareness among the people about the precautionary measures to be taken.

He advised the GVMC Commissioner and MPDO to take steps to ensure sufficient drinking water in ‘chalivendrams’ (water kiosks). There should be coordination in the management of buttermilk distribution centers run by private service organisations, said the Collector adding that protective measures should be provided to workers engaged in employment guarantee, building construction and other works. He suggested that drinking water should be provided at work places and workers should be given relief between 11 AM and 3 PM. He said that special precautions should be taken if work has to be carried out in emergency situations.

He ordered that a special control room be set up in the Collectorate and immediate services should be made available to the people. He advised the DMHO to keep special beds ready for sunstroke victims in UPHCs and PHCs. He said that special attention should be paid to the health of pregnant women and the elderly.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg, Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari, DRO Visveswara Naidu, RDOs Seshasailaja, Sangeet Madhur, and other officials participated in the teleconference.

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