GVMC Commissioner Calls Influencers to Clean Up Vizag

Ketan Garg, Commissioner of GVMC, has called upon the people to become partners in making Visakhapatnam the cleanest city in the country and placing the city on top in Swachh Survekshan-2025-26.

Addressing the social media influencers at a gathering in his chambers on Wednesday, Ketan Garg said; “the Swachh Survekshan survey is on across the country and the social media influencers should play a key role in creating awareness among the people to further improve the cleanliness of the city.”

He suggested that people should segregate wet and dry waste at their homes and hand over it to GVMC vehicles every day. Underlining the need to completely check the use of single-use plastic, he called for awareness among the people to use alternative products.

He said that the Swachh Sarvekshan survey team would meet the people of the city and ask questions on issues such as city cleanliness, waste collection, transportation policy and sanitation management. He advised the people to download their valuable opinion on their mobile phones and express them through the Swachhta app or through the link sbmurban.org created by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Commissioner asked the influencers to conduct a campaign on all these issues through social media platforms and help bring more recognition to Visakhapatnam at the national level.

Later, the Commissioner unveiled the ‘Vizag Social Media Association’ logo designed with the tagline ‘The Digital Voice of Vizag’. On this occasion, he urged the residents of Visakhapatnam to cooperate with GVMC in city development, cleanliness and public awareness programmes.

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