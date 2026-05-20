Indian Railways Safety Awards: Waltair Division Heroes Felicitated

In recognition of exceptional alertness, dedication and devotion towards safe train operations, safety awards were presented to railway employees by Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra.

According a press note issued by the railways, the award-winning employees rendered exemplary services while performing their duties and averted potential accidents, thereby safeguarding precious human lives and valuable Railway property.

The awardees were honoured for their timely detection of unsafe conditions such as hot axles, defective wagon components, abnormal smoke emission, open level crossing gates and other operational irregularities during train operations across various sections of Waltair Division. Their prompt reporting and swift action enabled railway authorities to take immediate corrective measures, ensuring uninterrupted and safe train movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalit Bohra appreciated the vigilance and commitment displayed by the employees and stated that safety remains the foremost priority of Indian Railways. He lauded the staff for their presence of mind and proactive approach in identifying defects at the right time, thereby preventing possible mishaps. He further emphasised that such recognition motivates employees to continue maintaining the highest standards of safety in railway operations.

The employees who received the Safety Awards belonged to various categories including Train Managers, Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Station Masters, C&W staff, Technicians and Gatemen. Their alertness in detecting defects in rolling stock, trackside equipment and overhead electrical infrastructure significantly contributed towards enhancing operational safety on the division.

Senior officers and supervisors of Waltair Division were present during the award presentation ceremony.

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