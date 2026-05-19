Job Mela in, Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam, on May 22

A job mela will be held at the National Career Service Centre at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam on May 22.

According to a press note issued by centre sub-regional employment officer Shyam Sundar Nittala, Maruti Suzuki Jayabheri and Pavanteja Security and Manpower Services will select candidates to fill the vacant posts in their organisations.

Candidates with a qualification of SSC, Intermediate, diploma and degree and in the age group of 18-35 years are eligible to attend the mela.

Eligible candidates have been advised to attend the interview to be held at the centre with their bio-data and original certificates at 10 a.m.

Location of posting will be in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, while salary will be offered upto Rs. 3 lakh per annum.

Also read: Govt aims at eliminating sickle cell anemia by 2047: Minister

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.