Sickle Cell Anaemia to Be Eliminated by 2047: Minister

State Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummidi Sandhyarani has said the government is committed to providing health security to every tribal family.

Speaking after inaugurating a Centre of Competence for Haemoglobinopathies at KGH on Monday, the Minister said the State

The government gives special priority to protecting the health of tribals, and the special centre was set up at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore.

Modern medical treatment for the prevention of sickle cell disease and special screening services for newborns and pregnant women would be available at the centre, she said.

“We will conduct awareness programmes in tribal areas with a view to

Strengthen the tribal health sector with the coordination of the central government. Genetic counselling and blood transfusion services will also be available at the centre,” said the minister.

The government was keen on eliminating sickle cell anaemia by 2047, said the minister.

The state made significant progress in the sickle cell screening programme, she added.

“We have identified 21,767 carriers in the screening,” said the Minister adding that the government was taking special steps for early detection of the sickle cell disease.

Also read: The GVMC ward delimitation draft is ready: Ketan Garg

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.