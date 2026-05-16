Crafts Council AP Brings Creative Summer Camp to Vizag!

Summer vacation is one of the best things for a child. It is the time of the year when children get away from academics and indulge in some fun. There is a range of activities for children to participate in, including arts, sports, music, and other outdoor adventures, which will keep the children occupied and satisfied. In the light of all the summer activities, the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh is organising a five-day summer camp for children in Vizag with many promising activities.

Last week, the Crafts Council organised a 5-day Summer Craft Week in collaboration with INTACH Vizag. The event’s tagline was Learn a Craft this Summer: Crochet Classes, led by Madhavi Suribhatla of Mahila Manovikas. The crochet workshop, held from May 4 to 8, launched the summer initiative organised by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh.

The Summer Camp, which will happen from May 18 to 22 at Gandhi Community Centre in Daspalla Hills, offers an extensive spread of activities for children aged 8 and above. The workshops will happen in two batches, with timings from 9 AM to 11 AM and 11 AM to 1 PM.

The activities range from Warli Art, Gond Painting, Madhubani Painting, Screen Printing, gift bags, envelopes, etc. Participants are required to bring their own water colours and brushes, while all other necessary materials will be provided by the organisers.

With eight children in one group, each child will have many meaningful and creative ways to spend their summer time.

To register for the Summer Craft Week by Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh, contact 9866898934 (Ms Sireesha).

Read also: Seaplane services from Vizag yet to take wings

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related updates.