Anandapuram Junction, Vizag, to get facelift ahead of Bhogapuram airport

Anandapuram junction in Vizag, known for the flower market, is all set for a facelift as it has been proposed to take up modernisation works.

Keeping in view the future needs in the wake of the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, it has been planned to expand roads and improve connectivity.

District Collector Abhishikth Kishore visited the junction on Saturday along with the officials of the VMRDA, National Highway and R&B and discussed the modernisation plans with them.

The Collector inspected the flower market and the condition of the roads. He also underlined the need to find a solution to the traffic problems at the junction.

Later, he proceeded to Bhogapuram, where the international airport is coming up.

Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao had earlier made proposals for development of the key junction.

Also read: Erra Matti Dibbalu Gets a Tourism Push in Vizag

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