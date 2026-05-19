New OTT releases this week (May 18-24): 11 new movies & shows!

Another week, another batch of fresh OTT releases. Spread across different OTT platforms like Sony LIV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and Zee 5, there is something for every kind of streamer. The lineup features one of the most anticipated horror films of this year, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, where a miraculous reunion of a lost daughter proves deadly to the family, Maximum Pleasure, a dark comedy thriller about a newly divorced mother who witnesses a crime and gets roped into something more sinister, and The Boroughs a supernatural mystery features a group of elderly resident to defeat an otherworldly threat. If you’re looking to update your watchlist for the week, then add these new OTT releases!

Best new OTT releases to binge-watch this week!

May 19

1. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy

Charlie Cannon and his wife track down their daughter Katie, who vanished into the Egyptian desert eight years prior. What returns home with the couple might not be their daughter, but something even more terrifying.

Available to buy & rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play

2. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

In this adventure-comedy film, Mario, Luigi, and their friends venture into outer space, where they have to face and battle against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr., to save Princess Rosalina.

Available to buy & rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play

3. Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul

At halftime during the 2005 Champions League final, the score was Liverpool 3-0. What followed is considered one of the greatest comebacks in football history.

Netflix

May 20

4. Desi Bling

Enter the most exclusive Desi circle where billionaires, Birkin bags, and egos have the upper hand. With many well-known celebrity personalities on the show, there is no stone left unturned in this drama-filled series.

Netflix

5. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

This dark comedy series follows Paula, a newly divorced mother who is convinced she witnessed a crime. On the other hand, she is struggling with an identity crisis and is battling for custody of her child. Witness the insane rabbit hole Paula falls into as she delves deeper into blackmail, murder, and a bigger conspiracy than she ever imagined.

Apple TV+

6. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

This is a direct sequel to the critically acclaimed series. Jack Ryan is forced to come out of retirement to confront an unsanctioned black-ops team called Starling, which uses psychological warfare to orchestrate deadly conspiracies across the globe.

Amazon Prime Video

May 21

7. The Boroughs

In an almost perfect retirement community in New Mexico, this supernatural mystery series surrounds an unlikely group of elderly heroes who should stop an outerworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have enough of: time.

Netflix

May 22

8. Barrabrava season 2

The most exciting action drama from Argentina is back, but the scales of power have shifted this time. El Polaco has crawled his way up to the barra brava of Club Atlético Libertad del Puerto, proclaiming himself as the group’s new head. The problem is that his brother, César, is on the other side of the battle, creating the premise for a personal war between the brothers.

Amazon Prime Video

9. Ladies First

Damien is a ladies’ man whose world flips when he wakes up one day in a parallel world, dominated by women. He now has to face his headstrong boss, Alex Fox, who was his under-appreciated employee in his original life.

Netflix

10. Madhuvidhu

Amrutharaj has failed to find a bride and marry, thanks to his overwhelmingly all-male family. He finally falls in love with Sneha, which brings forth chaos and more before the marriage is finalised.

Sony LIV

11. System

This courtroom thriller, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, Ashutosh Gowariker, and more, features Neha, an ambitious public prosecutor and daughter of renowned lawyer Ravi, who has to win 10 cases to join as a partner in her father’s firm.

She meets Sarika, a courtroom stenographer, and forms an unlikely alliance with her. Chaos ensues when Neha discovers that Sarika has hidden motives in helping her.

Amazon Prime Video

With these new OTT releases slated for the week, your entertainment is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfy on the couch, and start streaming these entertaining titles now!

Also read: These Korean Dramas on Amazon Prime Will Ruin Every Other Show For You!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.