With the release date (June 4) fast approaching, the crew of Ram Charan-starrer Peddi has launched the promotional drive on a big scale.

Offering a treat to the fans of Ram Charan, trailer of the big-ticket movie was released at a glittering function at Jio World Drive in Mumbai on May 18.

Showering praises on Janhvi Kapoor, who shared the screen with him in the film, Ram Charan exuded confidence that audience would receive well the pair.

Recalling the grand success of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari in which his father (Chiranjeevi) and Janhvi’ s mother Sridevi had made the audience spellbound, Ram Charan said Peddi would also make a similar impact.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the pan-India film is a sports action drama which shows Ram Charan in a role of rugged villager who fights against a powerful rival for his community.

Besides Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar plays a key role.

Began with a bang in Mumbai, similar promotional events have been planned in Uppal (May 22), Bhopal (May 23), Bengaluru (May 24), Delhi (May 28), Chennai (May 30), Vizianagaram (June 1) and Hyderabad (June 2).

Also read: Anandapuram Junction, Vizag, to get facelift ahead of Bhogapuram airport

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