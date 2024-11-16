The weekend is here, bringing along another day to enjoy while indulging in trending new entertainment content. But, are you the kind of person who is scrolling through countless articles and still finding it hard to decide what to watch? To help you out, here we are with the top films in Netflix that are trending in India today! So, without further delay, dive into the list.

1. The Buckingham Murders

After losing her child to a murder, Jasmeet, a grieving police officer moves to another town. Along with her superior DI Hardik, she gets assigned to a child’s missing case in Buckinghamshire.

2. Devara Part 1

This multi-lingual blockbuster follows the story of the son of a village chief who is trying to end smuggling in his village through uncanny ways.

3. Do Patti

Saumya gets brutally abused by her husband Dhruv all the time. However, as Dhruv is the son of a minister and owner of a big company, she never dares to tell anyone. Determined to bring Saumya justice, a police officer, Vidya Jyothi, enters the scene.

4. Vijay 69

Filled with passion, a 69-year-old man decides to compete in a triathlon contest. While everyone makes fun of him, and the whole world is acting against his will, can he take part in the contest?

5.Meiyazhagan

Arumozhi Varman, a 40-year-old man, finds himself compelled to return to his hometown, a place he had left behind with no intention of looking back after 22 years of estrangement. Little does he know, the end of this journey marks the true beginning of his life.

6. Khel Khel Mein

A group of friends at a dinner party play a game where everyone unlocks their phones and share their messages and calls with each other. However, things take turn when secrets are revealed and the fun game turns into a serious one.

7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1

An NRI and his wife decide to stay in an ancestral home even though they are warned about the ghosts in the mansion. As mysterious things start taking place, a psychiatrist friend comes to rescue everyone.

8. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Two strangers Reet and Ruhan fall in love soon after they cross paths. Following Reet, Ruhan stumbles across an abandoned mansion where a dreadful spirit has been trapped for 18 years.

9. G.O.A.T

An elite agent seeking solace retires and lives an ordinary life. However, when shadows of his past mission resurface, he is forced to reunite with his team to stop a global catastrophe.

Due to the love that these films are getting from audiences, these Indian films have been trending on Netflix for a while now. So, rather than spending your weekend just scrolling, pick one and jump into the films that everyone is loving today!

