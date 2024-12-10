This week OTT platforms are pulling out all the stops, to keep viewers entertained with unexpected surprises and much-awaited releases! So, buckle up for a binge-watch session with your favourite genres and dive into what’s trending now!

1. Venom

Putting an end to Tom Hardy’s Venom series, Venom: The Last Dance hit the OTT platform way before than fans expected. In the last movie, Eddie and Venom who are on the run must make a fatal decision.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime on Rent

2. Thangalaan

The much-anticipated Tamil action drama Thangalaan finally made its digital debut. This Tamil drama, inspired by real events, delves into the life of a tribal leader and the challenging moral decisions he faces while assisting the British Army in their gold hunt.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Kanakarajyam

An ex-army man Ramanadhan gets employed as the security guard of a jewellery shop. Whereas, Murali Gopy is struggling to get her daughter married. Both of them are facing the same economic issues but with their own baggage.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

4. Bougainvillea

Royce and Reethu are a happily married couple. However, their happy-ever-after gets shattered when a devastating incident traps them in a web of criminal activity.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

5. Mismatched Season 3

Dimple Ahuja and Rishi Singh Shekhawat are coming back with another cutesy season to celebrate old-school romance. As Rishi gets As Rishi explores and enjoys a new world full of opportunities, Dimple can’t help but feel jealous of him. Will this unexpected change bring a new twist to their love story?

OTT Platform: Netflix

