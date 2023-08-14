This week of August brings an exciting lineup of movies releasing on various OTT platforms, promising an immersive cinematic experience within the comfort of our homes. From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas and action-packed adventures, the diverse range of films caters to every taste. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favourite spot, and get ready to embark on a thrilling journey as the latest releases on OTT unfold before your eyes.

Here are the 7 movies releasing on OTT this week of August.

Amala

Amala is a suspenseful crime thriller directed by Nishab Ebrahim and stars Anarkali Marikar, Rajisha Vijayan, Srikanth, Sarath Kumar, Bitto Davis, and others. The plot follows the adventures of a strong-willed cop in catching a serial killer on the loose. How he connects the dots to solve overnight murders in the city forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 August 2023

Annapurna Photo Studio

Annapurna Photo Studio is a Telugu period romantic drama starring Chaitanya Rao Madadi and Lavanya Sahukara in the lead roles. Set in the 1980s, the plot follows a couple that faces several twists and turns on its way to forever togetherness. Chendu Muddu directed the film.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Release date: 15 August 2023

Chatrapathi

Directed by VV Vinayaka, Chatrapathi is a remake of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Telugu action drama starring Prabhas. The Hindi adaption of the critically and commercially successful Telugu version received an average response from the audience, failing the Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ ambitious Bollywood debut. Nushrat Bharucha, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Singh Chhabra, Bhagyashree, and others play pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 15 August 2023

Aayirathonnu Nunakal

Aayirathonnu Nunakal or 1001 Nunakal is a Malayalam drama starring Remya Suresh, Vidhya Vijaykumar, Zhinza Shan, and others in crucial roles. The plot is centred around the reunion of old friends. The smooth flow of things accompanied by good food and light-hearted talk takes a turn when one of them proposes a game in which each of them has to reveal a secret they kept from their partners. Thamar KV directed this critically-acclaimed film.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 18 August 2023

The Monkey King

Directed by Anthony Stacchi, The Monkey King is a US animated film written by Steve Bencich, Ron J Friedman, and Rita Hsiao. The plot follows an unusual duo of a stick-wielding monkey and a young girl. The two embark on an epic adventure to attain immortality and face dreadful demons, fire-breathing dragons, and gods on their way.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 18 August 2023

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Starring Cole Hauser, Josh Kelly, Stephen Lang, Danielle Savre, and others, Jarhead 2: Field of Fire is an American high-octane action drama directed by Don Michael Paul. Deprived of any supplies or support, a corporal and his team have to survive a dangerous mission in Afghanistan while succeeding in a side mission of protecting a woman chased by the Taliban.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 August 2023

Untold: Hall of Shame

Directed by Bryan Storkel, Untold: Hall of Shame is a US sports documentary that investigates one of sports’ biggest steroid scandals. The documentary delves into interviews with BALCO lab experts and suspected athletes who allegedly consumed PEDs.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 August 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT this week of August you are excited to watch.