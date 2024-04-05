The weekend’s here, which means it is officially binge-and-chill time. This week, a bunch of exciting releases have entered OTT platforms. Today’s lineup has a taste of everything, from crime dramas, to heartwarming stories of family, and science fiction narratives that will keep you guessing. Join us as we explore the top new movies and web series released on OTT this week!

1. TANTRA

Genre: Horror/Thriller

OTT Platform: AHA

Tantra is a horror film that trails the story of a girl who has the power to connect with spirits. Her modesty takes an unexpected twist when an evil tantric attempts to use her powers to his advantage. The collective cast of the Telugu film includes Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, and Temper Vamsi. It is Written and directed by Srinivas Gopisetti.

2. THE ANTISOCIAL NETWORK: MEMES TO MAYHEM

Genre: Documentary

OTT Platform: Netflix

Take a break from the usual movies and shows on OTT, and dive into one of Netflix’s new releases, a documentary titled ‘The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem’. Directed by Giorgio Angelini and Arthur Jones, the forthcoming documentary focuses on a group of teenagers who create a website that creates commotion in the real world. The Antisocial Network explores the adverse effects of some anonymous websites and online communities that spread to the government.

3. PARASYTE: THE GREY

Genre: Sci-fi/Horror

OTT Platform: Netflix

Parasyte: The Grey is a South Korean original web series that explores the invasion of parasitic life forms, that take over human hosts to increase their power, and form their coalitions on the planet. The tale follows the human fight against these entities, featuring Jeong Su-in, a woman who coexists with a parasite, Seol Kang-woo, who seeks his missing sister by tracking down these creatures, and Choi Jun-kyung, who is dedicated to eradicating the parasites after losing her husband to them.

4. FAMILY AAJ KAL

Genre: Family drama

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Family Aaj Kal is an Indian family drama and web series which is set against the bustling backdrop of Delhi. The show takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of family life.

The story revolves around Meher’s disclosure regarding her connection with Gaurav, a cab driver portrayed by Prakhar Singh. This plotline accentuates the conflict between conventional norms and contemporary ambitions. Meher’s parents find themselves wrestling with the notion of her being involved with someone they view as lacking a stable future.

The series features Apoorva Arora, the late Nitesh Pandey, Sonali Sachdev, Prakhar Singh, Aakarshan Singh, and Masood Akhtar in key roles and is produced by Anushka Shah and directed by Parikshit Joshi.

5. FARREY

Genre: Drama/Mystery

OTT Platform: Zee5

Joining this week’s lineup is Farrey, a movie revolving around Niyati, an orphaned prodigy who secures a spot at the richest and most elite school in the country through a merit-based scholarship. However, she gets drawn into bad habits and is caught in a cheating racket by the rich kids. Will she get sucked into this corrupt system, inhibited by her wealthy classmates, or get back on the moral track? Watch to know her fate!

6. KISMAT

Genre: Comedy/Drama

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most interesting new OTT releases this week, Kismat is a movie that tells the tale of three young individuals grappling with life’s challenges. It paints a vivid picture of their survival journey as they work as daily wage laborers and engage in political campaigning in Hyderabad. The narrative explores the diverse facets of life, illustrating how the trio succeeds in accumulating 20 crores through their political endeavors.

The plot also unravels the enigma surrounding a police officer named Srinivas, who plays a pivotal role in their journey by offering them significant opportunities. To delve into the full narrative of these captivating occurrences, do watch the movie.

7. CROOKS

Genre: Heist series/Thriller/Action

OTT Platform: Netflix

Charly, a former safecracker turned locksmith, is forced out of his comfortable life to participate in a heist. The heist goes awry and he finds a coin that is desired by various dangerous groups including a Berlin clan, a Serbian gang, a Vienna pimp, the Marseille mafia, and a mysterious master thief. Each group has its own reasons for wanting the coin. To protect his family, Charly must navigate this dangerous situation.

8. TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA

Genre: Sci-Fi/Romance

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

During a work trip to the United States, Aryan encounters Sifra, a woman who appears to be flawless. He is smitten by her charm and falls deeply in love. However, he later uncovers a startling truth – Sifra is not a human, but a robot. The film features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

9. SUGAR

Genre: Crime/Drama

OTT Platform: AppleTV+

This list of new OTT releases arriving this Friday also includes a new series titled Sugar. The story of the upcoming series revolves around a private detective who investigates the disappearance of a Hollywood producer’s granddaughter. As the plot advances, he ends up learning their hidden family secrets. The cast of the series includes Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, and more.

This week has been a testament to the diverse and engaging content that OTT platforms continue to offer. With a mix of genres and narratives, these latest releases cater to a wide range of audience preferences. We hope you have a gala time this weekend with these movies and web series!

