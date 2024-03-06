This week’s lineup on popular streaming platforms promises a LOT of entertainment. From showcasing the cutthroat world of Bollywood in “Showtime”, to relating a woman’s unexpected rise to power in “Maharani Season 3”, there’s a story for everyone in this week’s must-watch OTT releases. Read on to find out what’s new, hot, and worth adding to your watchlist.

The Regime

Dive into the intriguing world of Chancellor Elena Vernham, a lunatic dictator portrayed by Kate Winslet, in this dark comedy series. Consumed by paranoia after her seven-year-long reign over a fictional and fragmenting European nation, Elena turns to a volatile soldier for advice, leading him to become an unlikely confidant.

Release Date: 4 March 2024

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Maharani Season 3

Set against the tumultuous political landscape of Bihar in the ’90s, follow Rani Bharti as she navigates the complex political landscape after being appointed as the successor of the previous Bihar Chief Minister. As she enters the position, she faces new challenges that test her resolve and leadership abilities.

Release Date: 7 March 2024

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Merry Christmas

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this suspenseful romantic thriller unfolds on Christmas Eve. It features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi as strangers – each harboring secrets of their own – whose bond takes a dark twist as the night progresses.

Release Date: 8 March 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown stars in this dark fantasy adventure, where a young princess, arranged to marry a prince, has to fight for survival as the royal family offers her a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

Release Date: 8 March 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

HanuMan

This Telugu superhero film, directed by Prasanth Varma, revolves around a young man who gains superpowers accidentally, leading to a fight for justice in an imaginary place called Anjanadri.

Release Date: 8 March 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Lal Salaam

A Tamil sports drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, “Lal Salaam” explores the dream of becoming a professional cricketer amidst religious unrest in a Tamil Nadu village. It starts a social dialogue about how people in a village politicize a popular sport. Starring superstar Rajnikanth, it’s a film that aims to convey one meaningful message: humanity succeeds all.

Release Date: 8 March 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Argylle

Matthew Vaughn directs this high-energy spy action and comedy, where the reclusive author Elly Conway (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) finds herself entangled in her own espionage novels, revolving around the glamorous secret agent, Argylle. Blurring the lines between fiction and reality, the movie offers a thrilling adventure to get lost in. The star-studded cast includes Bryan Cranston, Henry Cavill, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Release Date: 5 March 2024

OTT Platform: Apple TV

Extraordinary Season 2

Follow Jen’s unique journey in a world where everyone possesses superpowers except her. Seeking the help of a specialized coach, she faces unexpected challenges in her quest for power. If you’re looking for some action, adventure, and comedy, do try this delightful show!

Release Date: 6 March 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

As you plan your week ahead, don’t miss out on these must-watch OTT releases captivating OTT releases across various streaming platforms. Grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the exciting worlds these shows and movies have to offer. Happy binge-watching!

