When ‘Operation Valentine’ was released last weekend, many took to social media to shower praises on the movie. The patriotic, edge-of-the-seat thriller gripped hearts, showing our Indian Air Force heroes on the front lines of the 2019 Balakot Air Strikes, the biggest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. If watching ‘Operation Valentine’ put you in the mood for more patriotism, action, and romance, here are 7 other patriotic movies on OTT platforms that you must watch!

URI: The Surgical Strike

An action film that chronicles a real-life incident – the daring surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in response to the 2016 Uri terrorist attack.

Led by Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, the covert mission aims to avenge the loss of soldiers and dismantle terrorist camps across the Line of Control. The film portrays the meticulous planning, execution, and unwavering commitment of our forces in this high-stakes operation. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Paresh Rawal.

Watch on: Zee5

State of Siege: Temple Attack

State of Siege: Temple Attack (2021) is an Indian action film directed by Ken Ghosh. It is loosely based on the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack and the subsequent operation to neutralize the terrorists. The film follows Major Hanut Singh (played by Akshaye Khanna) and his team, as they confront Pakistani terrorists who lay siege to a temple in Gujarat. Their mission: reclaim the temple and protect innocent lives.

Watch on: Zee5

Veer-Zaara

Although not entirely focused on the military, this romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra features Shah Rukh Khan as an Indian Air Force officer. It touches upon themes of love, sacrifice, and patriotism, penning down the love story between an Air Force Officer and the daughter of a Pakistani Politician.

The two star-crossed lovers meet in India, but Veer is imprisoned on false charges. Twenty-two years later, a young Pakistani lawyer named Saamiya Siddiqui (played by Rani Mukerji) fights to reopen Veer’s case.

Watch on: Prime Video, Apple TV

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This inspiring biographical drama film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena, one of the first Indian women to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force and fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Despite facing gender bias and challenges, Gunjan’s determination leads her to break barriers and serve her country. The film shows her journey and challenges, documenting Gunjan’s courage, passion, and unwavering spirit in a male-dominated profession.

This is one of the rare patriotic movies on OTT that beautifully captures the bravery and heroism of Indian women.

Watch on: Netflix, Jio Cinema

The Ghazi Attack

A 2017 Indian war film that was inspired by true events. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this underwater war film stars Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, and Atul Kulkarni. It portrays the intense battle between the Indian and Pakistani submarines during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film sheds light on the bravery and sacrifice of the men aboard Indian Submarine S-21, who destroyed the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters to attack the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Watch on: Prime Video, Apple TV

Fighter

This film is a must-watch if the aerial action sequences in ‘Operation Valentine’ got your heart rate up.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, it stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film revolves around a team of skilled fighter pilots called “Air Dragons”, led by Group Captain Rakesh “Rocky” Jai Singh. Their mission is to counter a terrorist organization’s attack on the Srinagar Air Force Station in Jammu and Kashmir.

Although not strictly rooted in a real-life incident, the film has references to the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes.

Watch on: Netflix (To be released)

Raazi

Raazi (2018) is an Indian spy thriller film directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel “Calling Sehmat”. The story revolves around Sehmat Khan, an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who marries into a Pakistani military family to relay information during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The film beautifully portrays her sacrifices, courage, and loyalty to her country.

Watch on: Prime Video

Celebrating the valor and sacrifice of those who guard our nation in various ways, these films remind us that heroism comes in many forms. These Indian patriotic movies on OTT are absolute must-watches if you enjoyed ‘Operation Valentine’, and want more such content that fills you with pride and love for our nation!

